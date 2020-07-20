Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch on MLB Opening Day

Washington D.C. (KWTX) -The Washington Nationals have announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw out the first pitch on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

The Nationals released the following statement on Monday:

"The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.

Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the MLB season will be starting four months later than originally scheduled, and has been reduced to just 60 games.

