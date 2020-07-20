Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch on MLB Opening Day

The Nationals announcement called Fauci a "Nats super-fan" and described him as a "true champion for our country"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.(Major League Baseball)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington D.C. (KWTX) -The Washington Nationals have announced that Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw out the first pitch on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day.

The Nationals released the following statement on Monday:

"The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23.

Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the MLB season will be starting four months later than originally scheduled, and has been reduced to just 60 games.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor adds five-star basketball commitment to 2021 class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baylor earned a commitment Monday from five-star recruit Kendall Brown, who chose the Bears over Kansas, Texas, Ohio State, Minnesota, and others.

Sports

Terrel Bernard Earns Yet Another Preseason Honor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Bryan
LaPorte native selected to Butkus Award Watch List

Sports

Bear Ridge Golf Club reopens

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT

Sports

Bear Ridge Golf Club reopens

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The Bear Ridge Golf Club is open again. The course is under new ownership and has a new look. Renovations have taken place over the past several months.

Latest News

Sports

MCC adjusts to NJCAA scheduling decision

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT

Sports

6-man tournament to be held in Waco Saturday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
There will be a six-man high school football tournament in Waco on Saturday. The organizers, Vanguard and Parkview coaches, have cleared it with McLennan county and city officials.

Sports

TAPPS delays start of athletic seasons until September

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

Sports

TAPPS delays start of athletic seasons until September

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, otherwise known as TAPPS, decided to delay the start of their fall sports seasons.

Sports

Baylor picked to finish fifth in Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By Joni Lehmann
Oklahoma was chosen to finish first for the fifth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll

Sports

MCC adjusts to NJCAA scheduling decisions

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday that it would be moving some of its fall sports to the spring of 2021. Winter sports will begin in January, which will shorten McLennan Community College's basketball season.