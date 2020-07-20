First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills

(AP) - As the coronavirus pandemic subsides for now in the hard-hit Northeast, public health officials in the region are bracing for an outbreak of another mysterious virus: eastern equine encephalitis.

The rare but severe mosquito-borne virus saw a resurgence last summer in 10 states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Michigan.

Local health officials are also warning about the risk of West Nile Virus, Lyme disease and other serious insect-borne illnesses as more people are spending longer time outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sophia Garabedian, the youngest survivor of EEE in Massachusetts last year, continues to slowly recover.