Former Florida Rep. Allen West named Texas Republican chair

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump is congratulating former Florida Congressman Allen West on becoming the new chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West won the post early Monday during a turbulent Texas GOP convention that was moved online after the coronavirus outbreak in Houston upended plans for a massive indoor gathering.

West is a firebrand conservative who once called for President Barack Obama's impeachment during a short stint in Congress.

West’s ascension comes four months before what could be an unusually competitive Election Day in America’s biggest red state.

Mr. Trump acknowledged West's victory in a tweet Monday.

West was injured in May in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 35 north of Waco and spent a night in a local hospital.

