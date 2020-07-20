Advertisement

Former Florida Rep. Allen West named Texas Republican chair

Former Congressman Allen West was injured in a Saturday accident north of Waco. (Staff photo/file)
Former Congressman Allen West was injured in a Saturday accident north of Waco. (Staff photo/file)(KWTX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump is congratulating former Florida Congressman Allen West on becoming the new chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

West won the post early Monday during a turbulent Texas GOP convention that was moved online after the coronavirus outbreak in Houston upended plans for a massive indoor gathering.

West is a firebrand conservative who once called for President Barack Obama's impeachment during a short stint in Congress.

West’s ascension comes four months before what could be an unusually competitive Election Day in America’s biggest red state.

Mr. Trump acknowledged West's victory in a tweet Monday. 

West was injured in May in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 35 north of Waco and spent a night in a local hospital.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

With tears, Congress honors Lewis, ‘conscience of the House’

Updated: moments ago
|
By AP
The House has honored the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis with a moment of silence.

Politics

White House to resume daily COVID-19 briefings

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By AP
The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role.

Politics

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By AP
Rapper Kanye West used part of his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate to rant against historical figure Harriet Tubman.

Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is going to keep people in suspense about how he'll respond to the election.

Latest News

Politics

States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By AP
A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge.

Politics

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By AP
Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s alternate reality on COVID-19 threat

Updated: 38 minutes ago
President Donald Trump appears to be living in an alternate reality when it comes to the COVID-19 threat.

Politics

Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
A federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration must start accepting new applications for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields some undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Politics

Trump administration waives federal regulations to expedite border construction in Rio Grande Valley

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By JULIÁN AGUILAR
The Trump administration said Friday that it is waiving several environmental regulations in order to proceed with border-security projects in South Texas.

Politics

Court backs Trump expansion of cheap health insurance plans

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By AP
A divided federal appeals court has upheld the Trump administration’s expansion of cheaper short-term health insurance plans as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act’s costlier comprehensive insurance.