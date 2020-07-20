Hill Country crash kills 3 law enforcement motorcycle club members; man jailed

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) - A man remains jailed after being charged in a fatal crash in Central Texas that killed three people and injured nine others.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were on a ride on Saturday south of Kerrville when a vehicle crossed a highway center strip and crashed into the group.

Jerry Wayne Harbour of Houston, Joseph Paglia of Chicago and Michael White of Chicago died.

The vehicle’s driver, 28-year-old Ivan Robles, was arrested and has been charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault.

Kerrville is about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

