Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Rapper Kanye West used part of his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate to rant against historical figure Harriet Tubman.

West said the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

West's comments drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd gathered Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

His appearance was marked by a lengthy monologue touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals.

Whether West is actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)