Advertisement

Killeen: Main break leaves some residents without water

A main break left some Killeen residents without water service Monday. (File)
A main break left some Killeen residents without water service Monday. (File)(AP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A main break left some Killeen residents without water service Monday.

Crews were working Monday to repair the break on Yates Road, and a boil order is in effect for customers at 123 to 479 Yates Road, 168 to 684 Laura Drive and 103 to 294 Burk Drive.

Water intended for consumption, cooking or ice making should be boiled vigorously before use.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local high school postpones band camp

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Robyn Geske
A local high school is postponing its band camp.

State

2 men stopped to help after Texas highway accident; 1 died saving the other

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men pulled over to help out after a crash on a Texas highway over the weekend and one of them died after saving the other as an 18-wheeler barreled toward them.

News

Woman who jumped into Texas lake to assist child drowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A woman who jumped from a boat into a Texas lake to assist a child who was drifting away drowned, authorities said.

State

Hill Country crash kills 3 law enforcement motorcycle club members; man jailed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A man remains jailed after being charged in a fatal crash in Central Texas that killed three people and injured nine others.

Latest News

News

Domestic disturbance in local neighborhood turns into standoff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A late-night domestic disturbance in a local neighborhood turned into a standoff.

News

Two sought in vehicle burglary caught on camera

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two suspects wanted in a car burglary that was caught on camera.

News

Two Central Texas juveniles critically injured in ATV wreck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Three juveniles were injured, two critically, after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding in crashed Sunday.

Health

Five U.S. Navy teams deploy to Rio Grande Valley, other Texas coronavirus hot spots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Doctors and nurses at local hospitals across South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley have been working a number of extra shifts as their hospitals near capacity.

News

Judge dismisses criminal charges against former Blue Bell CEO

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Attorneys for the Dept. of Justice said they will try again by the end of the year to get an indictment from a grand jury.

News

Temple ISD Talks Courses for Fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
On Friday, Temple ISD offered parents and teachers more information about which courses will be available to students in August, if they choose to learn remotely.