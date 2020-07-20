Killeen: Main break leaves some residents without water

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A main break left some Killeen residents without water service Monday.

Crews were working Monday to repair the break on Yates Road, and a boil order is in effect for customers at 123 to 479 Yates Road, 168 to 684 Laura Drive and 103 to 294 Burk Drive.

Water intended for consumption, cooking or ice making should be boiled vigorously before use.

