Large-hearted local businessman helps make young girl’s big dream come true

Shemiah Taylor, 11, was selling the turkey legs Friday in a front yard fundraiser on North 66th Street in Waco when Blake Browder, owner of Browder General Insurance Agency, Inc., made the surprise purchase. (Courtesy photo)
Shemiah Taylor, 11, was selling the turkey legs Friday in a front yard fundraiser on North 66th Street in Waco when Blake Browder, owner of Browder General Insurance Agency, Inc., made the surprise purchase. (Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local business owner inspired by the story of a young girl he'd never met who made an all-state basketball team but needed the funds to get to the tournament in Atlanta shocked the player and her family when he stopped by their fundraiser in Waco, bought three $12 dollar turkey legs and left behind a check for $500.

Shemiah Taylor, 11, was selling the turkey legs Friday in a front yard fundraiser on North 66th Street in Waco when Blake Browder, owner of Browder General Insurance Agency, Inc., made the surprise purchase.

"I was happy and I was surprised and I was thankful for a person that I don't even know to give me that amount of money," Shemiah said.

Shemiah,  an incoming sixth grader at Waco’s Tennyson Middle School, needed to raise nearly $1,000 to play in the Halftime Sports US Basketball games from Aug 7 to Aug. 9 at the Lakepoint Sports Champions Complex in Atlanta after making a team made up of the best-of-the-best players from across the state of Texas.

Blake Browder happened to catch the noon segment last week in which we shared Shemiah's quest to raise the money to get to the tournament of a lifetime. 

He contacted KWTX asking what additional amount the young girl still needed to meet her goal. 

After we told him $500 would do the trick, he wrote out the check and stopped by the fundraiser with the surprise in hand.

"Youth sports are big for me and if they needed help and she needed help to be able to experience this then that's what it's all about in my opinion," Browder said. 

Browder walked up to the stand, ordered the turkey legs and then handed over the check.

Ebony Brooks, Shemiah's mom, had to wipe away tears as she read the amount.

"Oh my gosh," she said. 

“(I was) just very, very surprised.   My heart was so full.  I wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t know who he was or anything so it was very surprising especially with everything going on in the world today and the pandemic.  I’m just taken back by how supportive people can be.”

Ebony said the money will allow her and her daughter who plays on a select team locally called DC Queens as well as with a travel team in Dallas, to travel to the tournament in Georgia and participate.  

"I'm trying to get my baby as far as she can and get her some good competition. She loves basketball. I don't have to force her to do anything and as long as that's her dream, I'm going to be behind her to support and do whatever it takes to get it."

Ebony said strangers of all walks of life showed up at the fundraiser including many Lady Bears fans after KWTX shared Shemiah's ultimate dream of playing for Baylor.   

She wants to thank the nearly 75 people who turned out to buy a turkey leg including Browder.

"It was breathtaking. It was unexpected. I don't even have the words."

When Shemiah suits up in Atlanta in a few weeks, Browder said he plans to follow her online in Waco every dribble, pass and point for the point guard along the way.

“It’s just something where I’m glad I was able to help,” he said. 

