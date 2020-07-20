Advertisement

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

The Killeen ISD will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded, the district announced Monday. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian/file)
The Killeen ISD will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded, the district announced Monday. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian/file)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Killeen ISD will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded, the district announced Monday.

The district is also developing plans to reduce congestion in hallways and common areas between classes and for “teacher zones” around desks and workspaces to ensure adequate physical distancing.

The face covering requirement will have some exemptions for those needing an accommodation, the district said.

“Students and staff will be allowed to wear their own face covering, provided they are not a distraction and within the dress code,” the district said.

Personal protection equipment received from the Texas Education Agency will be distributed to campuses.

Regular hand washing will be encouraged and district employees will be trained “to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.”

Parents have the option of sending their children back to campus for in-person instruction or of keeping their children home to learn remotely.

Additional information is available on the district’s Return to Learn website.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
As the coronavirus pandemic subsides for now in the hard-hit Northeast, public health officials in the region are bracing for an outbreak of another mysterious virus: eastern equine encephalitis.

Health

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Health

Five U.S. Navy teams deploy to Rio Grande Valley, other Texas coronavirus hot spots

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Doctors and nurses at local hospitals across South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley have been working a number of extra shifts as their hospitals near capacity.

Health

Waco ISD gives teachers a boost in pay for unprecedented school year ahead

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Waco school board has approved giving staffers a little extra cash during the upcoming school year as they work amid COVID-19.

Latest News

Health

Some area funeral homes prepare for possible spike in COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some funeral homes in Central Texas are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 deaths while officials in some of the state’s largest counties are procuring refrigerator trucks to serve as temporary morgues.

Health

Parents of at-risk children concerned as local schools prepare for fall

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
Some parents of at-risk children in Central Texas are concerned as area school districts plan for an eventual return to on-campus instruction.

Health

COVID 19: State count tops 307,000, area count nears 8,000, death tolls rise

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Friday and almost 15,000 new cases, but said about 4,600 of those resulted from a laboratory backlog, while in Central Texas more than 300 new cases were confirmed and five more residents died.

Health

New studies clarify what drugs help, hurt for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By AP
Fresh studies give more information about what treatments do or don’t work for COVID-19, with high-quality methods that give reliable results.

Politics

Court backs Trump expansion of cheap health insurance plans

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
By AP
A divided federal appeals court has upheld the Trump administration’s expansion of cheaper short-term health insurance plans as an alternative to the Affordable Care Act’s costlier comprehensive insurance.

Health

Texas again reports record number of COVID-19 deaths, local toll rises as well

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Staff
The state reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths again Thursday and a near record number of new cases while the Central Texas count rose to more than 7,500 and two more area residents died.