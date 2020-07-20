Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Killeen ISD will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded, the district announced Monday.

The district is also developing plans to reduce congestion in hallways and common areas between classes and for “teacher zones” around desks and workspaces to ensure adequate physical distancing.

The face covering requirement will have some exemptions for those needing an accommodation, the district said.

“Students and staff will be allowed to wear their own face covering, provided they are not a distraction and within the dress code,” the district said.

Personal protection equipment received from the Texas Education Agency will be distributed to campuses.

Regular hand washing will be encouraged and district employees will be trained “to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.”

Parents have the option of sending their children back to campus for in-person instruction or of keeping their children home to learn remotely.

Additional information is available on the district’s Return to Learn website.

