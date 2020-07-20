Local high school postpones band camp

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School announced it’s pushing back the date for band camp this summer.

In a post on the school’s social media pages, University Band Director Archie Hatten IV said because the Texas Education Agency is allowing for more flexibility with start dates, and because of the number of COVID-19 cases in our community, he would like to postpone camp for two weeks.

Hatten said that if conditions improve, he may be able to kick off the camp sooner than that.

But, he added that any additional communication would be shared through social media.

Hatten said if parents or students have additional questions, they may contact him via email: archie.hatten@wacoisd.org.

