Local residents fall prey to iTunes support scam

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police issued a warning Monday after two Copperas Cove residents fell prey to an iTunes support scam.

The two received calls from someone claiming to be from Apple iTunes Support and were told their iTunes accounts had been hacked, police said.

They were instructed to download TeamViewer Quick Support from the iTunes store and then to select two iTunes gift cards, which they were told would make it possible to track the fraud.

Instead they both ended up purchasing gift cards and the TeamViewer Quick Support app allowed the caller to copy the gift card numbers, police said.

Police are warning residents who get such calls to get a call back number, hang up and then use Google to search for the company’s customer support contact information.

Companies such as Apple may be aware of the fraud and can provide further advice.

Police also advise against downloading any software to a device at the direction of a caller.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.