Murders in Mexico, especially of women, grew during pandemic

New government figures show the number of homicides in Mexico has grown during the new coronavirus pandemic, including a 9.2% spike in killings of women. (MGN/file)
By AP
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - New government figures show the number of homicides in Mexico has grown during the new coronavirus pandemic, including a 9.2% spike in killings of women.

The data released Monday for the first half of 2020 showed homicides increased 1.9% to 17,982, as compared to 17,653 in the same period of 2019.

Activists have long worried that the increased confinement of families to their homes would increase killings of women, and they indeed grew from 448 in the first half of 2019 to 489 in the same period of 2020.

