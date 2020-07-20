Advertisement

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

Nicki Minaj looks on from the sidelines following the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 114-89. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Nicki Minaj looks on from the sidelines following the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 114-89. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(WIBW)
By AP
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump.

One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year.

They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018. Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year.

Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, even though she’s released numerous hits throughout her career.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One major Central Texas school district will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded.

Our Town

Bell County: Stuff the Bus back to school drive kicks off

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christy Soto
The annual Stuff the Bus back to school drive kicked off Monday in Bell County.

Entertainment

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of abuse during relationship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
Amber Heard has begun giving testimony at Britain’s High Court against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she has accused of abusing her both physically and verbally during their tempestuous relationship.

News

Local residents fall prey to iTunes support scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police issued a warning Monday after two local residents fell prey to an iTunes support scam.

Latest News

State

Texas projects nearly $5 billion budget shortfall due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The Texas budget has taken a substantial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Local high school postpones band camp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
A local high school is postponing its band camp.

Our Town

Killeen: Main break leaves some residents without water

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A main break left some Killeen residents without water service Monday.

State

2 men stopped to help after Texas highway accident; 1 died saving the other

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men pulled over to help out after a crash on a Texas highway over the weekend and one of them died after saving the other as an 18-wheeler barreled toward them.

News

Woman who jumped into Texas lake to assist child drowns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A woman who jumped from a boat into a Texas lake to assist a child who was drifting away drowned, authorities said.

State

Hill Country crash kills 3 law enforcement motorcycle club members; man jailed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A man remains jailed after being charged in a fatal crash in Central Texas that killed three people and injured nine others.