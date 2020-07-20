Rich Americans spew more carbon pollution at home than poor

(AP) - A comprehensive study of American homes finds that on average rich people produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer residents.

Monday's study looked at 93 million U.S. housing units, calculating that the average rich person produces nearly 6,500 pounds of greenhouse gases per year from residential use.

For the average poor person, the amount is more than 5,200 pounds.

In tony Beverly Hills, the average resident produces four times more than the average resident of poorer South Central Los Angeles.

Scientists say while the rich emit more carbon pollution per person, the poor bear the brunt of global warming impacts such as heat waves.

