Scattered Rain Possible Each Day This Week

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Although summertime heat and humidity is hanging around this week, rain chances make a return to the forecast and will be in the forecast each day this week. It will not rain everywhere in Central Texas over the next 10 days and not every day will feature rain, but at least the potential is there. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs only warming into the mid 90s. Despite temperatures staying cooler than normal, heat index values will still be near 100°. Today’s rain chances are only near 20% as a few stray showers may from east of I-35 but most of us will remain rain-free. Any rain that forms should dissipate shortly after sunset. Better rain chances are in the forecast tomorrow. Tuesday’s rain chances are near 40%, with the highest chances near and east of I-35, as highs only warm into the low 90s thanks to extra clouds overhead. A few isolated showers may be around in the morning hours Tuesday but the best potential will be after 2 PM through 9 PM.

Rain chances come down to between 10% and 20% Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are expected to be overhead and temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid 90s. A tropical wave is set to move into Texas Friday or Saturday. This tropical wave is currently just north of Cuba and will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week. Although sea-surface temperatures are well warm enough for a tropical depression to form, atmospheric conditions are not conducive for this wave to form into anything. The National Hurricane Center gives this wave a 20% chance of developing. Regardless of whether or not this wave develops into a tropical depression or tropical storm (which, again, is unlikely), a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are near 30% but may go up (or down) depending on where this wave moves.

