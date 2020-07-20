Sizing up: As pandemic surges, so do waistlines

NEW YORK (AP) - Americans are heading back to clothing stores with a new size as they either turned to stress-eating or stepped up the exercise out of boredom during pandemic lockdowns.

Brands from Levi Strauss & Co. to high end lingerie label Cosabella are taking note.

So are body measuring technology companies, which report that shoppers are changing their measurements in their online profiles.

The trend could be good for clothing companies since new sizes mean that customers’ wardrobes need to be updated.

But they also face some pain with an increase in costly returns as shoppers try to figure out their new sizes. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)