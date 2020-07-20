States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge.

Democratic attorneys general from California, New York, New Mexico and Washington on Monday sued the administration over its coal program.

They allege the administration acted illegally when it resumed coal sales that had been halted under Obama due to climate change and other concerns.

Under Mr. Trump, the Department of Interior lifted a moratorium on federal coal sales and concluded they have limited environmental impacts.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)