Tech drives indexes higher on Wall Street after choppy start

NEW YORK (AP) -

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after being down 0.3% in the early going.

Gains by technology and communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.

Amazon jumped almost 8%.

Noble Energy climbed after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron for $5 billion.

Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of earnings reports from major U.S. companies including Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

European markets were broadly higher and Asian markets ended mixed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)