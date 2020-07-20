Advertisement

Tech drives indexes higher on Wall Street after choppy start

Big technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the market's gains after a three-week winning streak. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) -

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after being down 0.3% in the early going.

Gains by technology and communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.

Amazon jumped almost 8%.

Noble Energy climbed after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron for $5 billion.

Investors are looking ahead to a busy week of earnings reports from major U.S. companies including Coca-Cola and Microsoft.

European markets were broadly higher and Asian markets ended mixed.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Mnuchin urges swift aid bill; ex-Fed chairs want bigger deal

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By AP
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to quickly enact a new pandemic relief package targeting hardest-hit swaths of the economy.

Business

Stocks end higher; S&P 500 gets its 3rd weekly gain in a row

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street ended another wobbly day broadly higher, giving the S&P 500 its third straight weekly gain.

Business

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
A major source of income for roughly 30 million unemployed people is set to end, threatening their ability to meet rent and pay bills and potentially undercutting the fragile economic recovery.

Business

US home construction jumps 17.3% in June

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By AP
Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states opened back up, but still lags behind last year’s pace after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

Business

Stocks dip on Wall Street as global rally fades, led by tech

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street drifted to a lower close Thursday after mixed reports on the economy highlighted its uncertain path, including one showing that layoffs continue at a stubbornly steady pace.

Business

Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed back to where it was a few days after it set its record early this year.

Business

Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By AP
Microsoft cut dozens of full-time staffers from its MSN news service, continuing an initiative to move away from human editors in favor of artificial intelligence.

Business

Stock indexes shake off weak start and close broadly higher

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT
|
By AP
The stock market shook off a weak start and ended broadly higher after pin-balling through another day of unsettled trading.

Business

Fed’s Brainard warns US economy may slow, urges more support

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By AP
Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that the U.S. economy appears to be slowing after an initial burst of recovery.

Business

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.