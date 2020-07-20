Temple ISD Talks Courses for Fall

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday, Temple ISD offered parents and teachers more information about which courses will be available to students in August, if they choose to learn remotely.

In a video posted by the district, Chief of Communications, Christine Parks, said that for Elementary School students, all courses except orchestra would be available by distance learning, and for Middle School students, all courses except athletics would be available.

However, Parks said for High School students, there are certain courses that will not be available to students who are unable to come to campus at all during the school year, because of the subject matter.

“Some of these courses will require occasional on campus attendance for specialized projects and learning experiences that utilize specific equipment, software and technology,” according to Parks.

She said many of the courses in question are in the CTE, Fine Arts and Athletics programs.

District officials said that a distance learner would only need to change courses if they cannot meet the occasional on campus requirement.

For a complete list of courses being offered by Temple ISD this August, click here.

