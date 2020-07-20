Advertisement

Terrel Bernard Earns Yet Another Preseason Honor

LaPorte native selected to Butkus Award Watch List
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard
Baylor LB Terrel Bernard(Baylor Football)
By Taylor Bryan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) -Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the watch list for the 36th annual Butkus Award, given each season to the nation’s best linebacker by the Butkus Foundation.

Bernard was previously named to the preseason Big 12 Conference first team defense by the league’s media, Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s. He was also featured on the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List. Bernard earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 by the AP and Big 12 coaches.

The La Porte, Texas, native finished the 2019 season with a team-high 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He had double-digit tackle totals in four games, including a career-high 19 at TCU, the most by a Baylor player since 2011.

Bernard has totaled 159 tackles in 27 games played in his career. He has 12.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Formed in 1985 and expanded in 2008, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. They include the I Play Clean® initiative promoting training and nutrition instead of performance-enhancing drugs, and the Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults.

The Butkus Award, www.thebutkusaward.com, @ButkusAward2020 and on Facebook at 51.butkus, is presented by the nonprofit Butkus Foundation. Selectors and selection criteria are located on the official website. Search social media for #butkusaward2020.

The Butkus Award® is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org for more information.

