Advertisement

Texas boy, 4, dies after wandering outside, climbing into car on 95-degree day

A 4-year-old Texas boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home after wandering outside later died at a hospital. (File)
A 4-year-old Texas boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home after wandering outside later died at a hospital. (File)(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Wichita Falls after wandering outside later died at a hospital.

Wichita Falls officers responded to the home at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Adults living in the residence told police they started to search for the youngster after they noticed he was missing and found him in the vehicle.

The high temperature Saturday in Wichita Falls was 95 degrees.

According to the organization KidsAndCars.org, Texas ranks first in the nation for child hot car deaths since 1991 with a total of 137.

More than a quarter of the deaths happen after children get into vehicles on their own and then aren’t able to get out, the group says.

The organization urges parents to keep vehicles locked and keep keys away from children, to teach children to honk the horn if they’re unable to get out of a vehicle and to check vehicles immediately if a child is missing.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000, area toll rises to more than 60

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed more than, 4,000 lives in Texas and more than 60 in Central Texas, according to figures released Monday.

Health

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One major Central Texas school district will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded.

State

Texas projects nearly $5 billion budget shortfall due to pandemic

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The Texas budget has taken a substantial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Four more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Four more student athletes across all fall sports have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

State

Hill Country crash kills 3 law enforcement motorcycle club members; man jailed

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A man remains jailed after being charged in a fatal crash in Central Texas that killed three people and injured nine others.

News

Woman who jumped into Texas lake to assist child drowns

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman who jumped from a boat into a Texas lake to assist a child who was drifting away drowned, authorities said.

State

2 men stopped to help after Texas highway accident; 1 died saving the other

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two men pulled over to help out after a crash on a Texas highway over the weekend and one of them died after saving the other as an 18-wheeler barreled toward them.

News

Two sought in vehicle burglary caught on camera

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Police released surveillance photos Monday of two suspects wanted in a car burglary that was caught on camera.

News

Two Central Texas juveniles critically injured in ATV wreck

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Three juveniles were injured, two critically, after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding in crashed Sunday.

Tell Me Something Good

Large-hearted local businessman helps make young girl’s big dream come true

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A large-hearted local businessman surprised a young Central Texas girl with a big contribution that will make her dream of competing in a basketball tournament in Atlanta come true.