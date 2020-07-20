Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000, area toll rises to more than 60

(KWTX) - The new coronavirus has claimed 62 more lives in Texas, pushing the statewide toll to 4,020, which includes more than 60 Central Texas residents, according to figures released late Monday afternoon.

Navarro County reported its 10th death Monday while the virus claimed the lives of two more McLennan County residents and one more Bell County resident over the weekend.

The total number of cases of the virus in Central Texas rose 8,382 Monday with the confirmation of more than 500 new cases since Friday.

Statewide Monday, the total count was 332,434, an increase of 7,404 since Sunday.

Of the total, 150,543 cases were active and 177,871 patients have recovered.

On Monday 10,569 patients were hospitalized statewide.

In the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, 175 patients were hospitalized.

About 3.3 million tests have been administered and the virus is now present in 250 of the state’s 254 counties.

Sixty two people diagnosed with the virus in Central Texas have now died including 18 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 24 in McLennan County, two in Milam County, and 10 in Navarro County.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 148 new cases of the virus Monday, increasing the county’s total to 2,682.

Of that number 955 have recovered.

The state report, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post stood at 2,640 Monday.

The Killeen ISD announced Monday that students and stuff will be required to wear face masks on campus when physical distancing isn’t possible and said the requirement would remain in effect even if Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded his order mandating face coverings.

The county recorded one additional death over the weekend, a Killeen woman in her 70s whose death was reported Sunday, raising the county’s toll to 18.

Seventeen Bell County residents died earlier, including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn; a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was reported on June 22; a man in his 90s who died on June 25; a Killeen woman in her 80s whose death was reported on June 29; a Bell County man in his 20s who died outside of the county whose death was reported on July 10; a Bell County man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 15; A Temple man in his 90s whose death was reported on July 17, and a Killeen man in his 70s whose death was reported on July 17.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

McLennan County reported 59 new cases of the virus Monday, increasing the county’s total to 3,477.

Of the total, 1,945 patients have recovered and 1,503 cases are active.

Seventy seven patients were hospitalized Monday, 14 of them on ventilators

Fifty eight of the 77 are McLennan County residents.

The latest cases include one resident younger than 10, five residents who range in age from 10 to 19; 13 residents in their 20s; 10 residents in their 30s, eight residents in their 40s; six residents in their 50s; one resident whose age ranges from 60 to 64; four residents whose ages range from 65 to 69; three residents whose ages range from 70 to 74; three residents whose ages range from 75 to 79, and five residents who are 80 or older.

Meanwhile Baylor announced that four more athletes have tested positive for the virus since Juliy 13, increasing the total number of positive cases since June 1 to 41.

Twenty eight cases were being monitored Monday.

Not all of the athletes are in Waco.

Two more McLennan County residents died over the weekend, increasing the county’s death toll to 24.

The deaths of the 69-year-old white woman and 82-year-old white woman were announced on Saturday.

Twenty two McLennan County residents died earlier including a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital, a 44-year-old man who died on June 23 in a local hospital; a 53-year-old Hispanic man who died on June 28 at a local hospital; an 89-year-old Caucasian man who died on June 29 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old Hispanic man who died June 29 at a local hospital; a 62-year-old Hispanic woman and a 77-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 4, and a 71-year-old Hispanic woman; a 76-year-old African American man whose deaths were reported on July 6; a 72-year-old Caucasian man whose death was reported on July 8; a 41-year-old black woman whose death was reported on July 9; a 93-year-old white woman who died on July 11 at a local hospital; a 42-year-old black woman who died July 12 at a local hospital; a 73-year-old white man who died on July 13 at his home; an 87-year-old white woman who died on July 14 at a local hospital; an 87-year-old white woman who died late on July 15 at a local long term care facility; a 75-year-old Hispanic man who died on July 16 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old white man who died July 17 at a local hospital.

Among the first to die of the virus in the county were G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, who died of complications from the virus on March 31; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8; a 69-year-old man who died on April 9 at a local hospital, and a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22.

According to a document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force first published by the Center for Public Integrity, Texas is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “Red Zone.”

Red Zone metro areas in Texas include not only the state’s largest cities and counties, but also Waco and McLennan County.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County’s local count, last updated Friday, showed 212 confirmed cases, 131 of which were active.

Seventy seven patients have recovered.

Among the most recent cases is one involving a Copperas Cove man in his 20s.

The state’s count, which includes Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, rose to 436 Monday with 327 recoveries.

The virus has claimed four lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 118 cases Monday.

Fifty six patients have recovered, according to the Department of State Health Services.

One resident has died.

The Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported a total of 596 confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, an increase of 34 since Friday.

The county also reported its 10th death.

No details were provided.

Of the 596 cases confirmed in the county, 106 are active and 480 patients have recovered.

Eleven patients were hospitalized Monday.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Monday, Bosque County was reporting 75 cases including 14 who have recovered; Falls County had 68 cases with 31 recoveries; Freestone County reported 96 cases with 30 recoveries; Hamilton County reported 45 with one death and 20 recoveries; Hill County reported 204 with two deaths and 68 recoveries; Lampasas County had 48 cases with 19 recoveries; Leon County reported 119 cases, with 32 recoveries; Milam County reported 240 cases with two deaths and 189 recoveries; Mills County, reported eight cases and one recovery; Robertson County had 154 cases with 30 recoveries; and San Saba County had 11 cases with four recoveries.

