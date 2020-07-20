Texas projects nearly $5 billion budget shortfall due to pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas budget has taken a substantial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Comptroller Glenn Hegar Monday projected a $4.6 billion shortfall as the virus and low oil prices continue to take a heavy toll on the state’s economy.

The new assessment Monday is a sharp reversal from an October forecast that had Texas in line for an estimated $3 billion surplus.

“The federal government has provided significant funding to help state and local governments cover costs associated with COVID-19, but not to replace tax revenue lost as businesses were forced to close or reduce capacity to help slow the virus’s spread,” Hegar wrote in a letter Monday to Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

“As of this writing, no additional federal legislation has been enacted extending benefits or providing more flexible assistance to states, and therefore this forecast does not assume any such assistance.”

State officials cautioned the bleak new budget projections were fraught with uncertainty given that the virus continues to spread in Texas, which for a month has been one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S.

“This revised estimate carries an unprecedented amount of uncertainty,” Hegar wrote.

“We have had to make assumptions about the economic impact of COVID-19, the duration and effects of which remain largely unknown. Our forecast assumes restrictions will be lifted before the end of this calendar year, but that economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this biennium,” he wrote.

“The state’s economic output, employment and revenues will not return to pre-pandemic levels until consumers and businesses are confident the spread of the virus has been controlled. Even then, it likely will take some time to recover from the economic damage done by the deep recession.”

