Tropical Development Brings Rain Chances Back into the Forecast

Tonight will be warm and humid in Central Texas with a slight rain chance on the horizon. Any isolated shower or little thunderstorm that develops this evening will dissipate after sunset and we will have a few quiet hours late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s and clouds will be on the increase heading into Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southeast and could be breezy at times, running in about 5-15mph, with gusts up to 20mph from time to time.

Tomorrow scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across our area -- highest chances of seeing activity will be along and east of I-35. Temperatures tomorrow will widely depend on how much cloud cover and rain is around. More clouds and rain, cooler temperatures are expected as some may not make it our of the upper 80s! Less cloud cover and rain, well, highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Another round of showers and storms will be moving in for the end of the week. We should mainly see a lull Wednesday and Thursday with most of us staying dry. There is a 20% chance both days, but that’s mainly east of I-35 and south into the Brazos Valley. Apart from the small rain chance, it will be hot and humid with highs in the mi 90s.

For the weekend, it will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms around all thanks to a tropical wave that’s sitting near Cuba at this time. We will be watching closely to see if it can get a little more organized or if it won’t have enough time or space to get it’s act together to become anything more than just a tropical wave...we will see!

