Advertisement

Tropical Development Brings Rain Chances Back into the Forecast

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight will be warm and humid in Central Texas with a slight rain chance on the horizon. Any isolated shower or little thunderstorm that develops this evening will dissipate after sunset and we will have a few quiet hours late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s and clouds will be on the increase heading into Tuesday. Winds will be out of the southeast and could be breezy at times, running in about 5-15mph, with gusts up to 20mph from time to time.

Tomorrow scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across our area -- highest chances of seeing activity will be along and east of I-35. Temperatures tomorrow will widely depend on how much cloud cover and rain is around. More clouds and rain, cooler temperatures are expected as some may not make it our of the upper 80s! Less cloud cover and rain, well, highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Another round of showers and storms will be moving in for the end of the week. We should mainly see a lull Wednesday and Thursday with most of us staying dry. There is a 20% chance both days, but that’s mainly east of I-35 and south into the Brazos Valley. Apart from the small rain chance, it will be hot and humid with highs in the mi 90s.

For the weekend, it will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms around all thanks to a tropical wave that’s sitting near Cuba at this time. We will be watching closely to see if it can get a little more organized or if it won’t have enough time or space to get it’s act together to become anything more than just a tropical wave...we will see!

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas boy, 4, dies after wandering outside, climbing into car on 95-degree day

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A 4-year-old Texas boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home after wandering outside later died at a hospital.

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

Rich Americans spew more carbon pollution at home than poor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
A comprehensive study of American homes finds that on average rich people produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer residents.

7 Day Forecast

Scattered Rain Possible Each Day This Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Sean's Monday Morning Fastcast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Chances for rain back in the forecast starting today and lasting through much of next week!

7 Day Forecast

Temperatures Staying Warm But Rain Chances Going Up!

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Temperatures Staying Warm But Rain Chances Looking Better For This Week

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
Temperatures Staying Warm But Rain Chances Are Looking Better For This Week

7 Day Forecast

Higher Heat Indices This Week but Same with Rain Chances!

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:05 AM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Heat Indices Rising Over The Next Few Days....But So Are Rain Chances!

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
Heat Indices Rising Over The Next Few Days....But So Are Rain Chances!

7 Day Forecast

Heat Indices Gradually Increasing But Some Rain Chances Accompany Them!

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update