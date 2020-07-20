Trump, Congress square off over virus aid as crisis worsens

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is acknowledging a “big flare up” in COVID-19 cases, but divisions between the White House and Congress are threatening passage of a new federal aid package to deal with the pandemic.

Republican congressional leaders met with Mr. Trump Monday at the White House as the virus worsens and aid is expiring.

Mr. Trump said “good things” are happening.

But the administration is stiffening its opposition to more testing money and interjecting other priorities that could complicate passage.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is prepared to roll out the $1 trillion package in a matter of days.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House has already passed a sweeping $3 trillion measure from Democrats.