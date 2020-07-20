Advertisement

Two Central Texas juveniles critically injured in ATV wreck

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three juveniles were injured, two critically, after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding in crashed Sunday.

Sergeant Ryan Howard, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said three juveniles riding on an Arctic Cat ATV crashed on Patton Branch Road near FM 933, north of Gholson at about 12 p.m.

The juvenile operating the ATV was traveling southwest and “failed to properly negotiate the curve, causing the ATV to leave the roadway and crash into a fence,” Howard said.

The operator and another passenger were transported by air to a hospital in critical condition, the DPS sergeant said. A third occupant sustained minor injuries.

A witness at the scene told News 10 the ATV crashed through a barbed wire fence and the two juveniles who suffered critical injuries were slashed badly and lost a lot of blood.

The witness further said the juveniles were slashed to the bone and neighbors, including a local nurse, tried to render aid while paramedics arrived.

Howard reminds the public ATVs are meant to be used off-road or on dirt roads. “Since these vehicles are designed for off-road use, it is recommended they are not driven on the roadway,” he said.

