Two sought in vehicle burglary caught on camera
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released surveillance photos Monday of two suspects wanted in a weekend car break-in that was caught on camera.
The burglary was reported at around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sherman Drive, police said Monday.
One of the two male suspects took property from a vehicle while the second went to the front door and kicked it.
Both then fled.
The suspect who kicked the door was wearing a shirt bearing the words “Paid in Full.”
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.