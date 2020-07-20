Advertisement

Two sought in vehicle burglary caught on camera

Killeen police released surveillance photos Monday of two suspects wanted in a weekend car break-in that was caught on camera. (Killeen Police Dept. photos)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police released surveillance photos Monday of two suspects wanted in a weekend car break-in that was caught on camera.

The burglary was reported at around 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sherman Drive, police said Monday.

One of the two male suspects took property from a vehicle while the second went to the front door and kicked it.

Both then fled.

The suspect who kicked the door was wearing a shirt bearing the words “Paid in Full.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

