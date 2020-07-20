Advertisement

White House to resume daily COVID-19 briefings

The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role. (CNN/file)
The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role. (CNN/file)
By AP
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON - The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role.

Mr. Trump says he’ll lead a briefing Tuesday, his first since April 27.

The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions.

But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus.

Some of Mr. Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: moments ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Politics

With tears, Congress honors Lewis, ‘conscience of the House’

Updated: moments ago
|
By AP
The House has honored the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis with a moment of silence.

Politics

Former Florida Rep. Allen West named Texas Republican chair

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is congratulating former Florida Congressman Allen West on becoming the new chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

Politics

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AP
Rapper Kanye West used part of his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate to rant against historical figure Harriet Tubman.

Latest News

Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is going to keep people in suspense about how he'll respond to the election.

Politics

States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By AP
A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge.

Politics

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By AP
Former national security adviser John Bolton believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses and should have been removed from office.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s alternate reality on COVID-19 threat

Updated: 41 minutes ago
President Donald Trump appears to be living in an alternate reality when it comes to the COVID-19 threat.

Politics

Trump administration must accept new DACA applications, judge orders

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
A federal judge ruled Friday that the Trump administration must start accepting new applications for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields some undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Politics

Trump administration waives federal regulations to expedite border construction in Rio Grande Valley

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By JULIÁN AGUILAR
The Trump administration said Friday that it is waiving several environmental regulations in order to proceed with border-security projects in South Texas.