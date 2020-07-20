With school plans in flux, one local daycare owner frets about what future may hold

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From hiring additional staff to cutting down on the number of children served, Michelle Hampton with Little Kids Daycare in Waco says it’s been difficult to cope with new rules implemented to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We are losing a lot of money right now,” says Hampton.

“We had to hire four new staff members just to cover the kids we have,” she says.

Hampton says the increase in staff comes from guidelines put out by the state that encourages social distancing.

She says this has left her in situation in which she must raise prices or trim her own bottom line.

“We have just had to take a pay cut, that’s all we can do is take a pay cut,” she says.

While the struggle has been difficult, Hampton says she is really concerned for children if schools don’t return to on-campus instruction.

“I really think we need to think about these kids first because they are suffering and nobody cares,” says Hampton.

“If those kids don’t go back to school and stay here, how are we supposed to teach them?”

Hampton says many parents have already told her they will have to send kids back to class regardless of health concerns because of their jobs, and if not she will be left to help teach them.

“We are not qualified, we can do our best but then you got different kids from different schools and different teachers,” she says.

“These kids will be so behind they won’t catch up.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.