With tears, Congress honors Lewis, ‘conscience of the House’

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has honored the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis with a moment of silence.

The civil rights leader died Friday after a battle of several months against advanced pancreatic cancer.

He was beloved by members of both parties, and some grew emotional as the House reconvened Monday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi choked up during a TV interview as she recalled Lewis and their last conversation the day before he died.

Pelosi said Lewis “always worked on the side of the angels and now he is with them.” When she gaveled the House to order,

Pelosi called on everyone to rise “in a moment of silence in remembrance of the conscience of the Congress.”

