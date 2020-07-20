Woman who jumped into Texas lake to assist child drowns

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Bryan woman who jumped from a boat into Lake Somerville to assist a child who was drifting away drowned, authorities said.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office received a report the woman was missing at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said Olivia Paige Sweeney, 30, of Bryan, jumped from a boat that was several hundred yards from shore.

One of the witnesses told KBTX in Bryan she was trying to assist a child who was drifing away from the boat.

The child, who was wearing a life-vest, was safely retrieved but Sweeney was caught in a current and drowned after struggling to stay above water, witnesses said.

Her body was recovered at around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy was ordered.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.