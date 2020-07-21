Accident shuts down exit ramp on I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A northbound exit on I-35 in Waco was shut down early Monday morning after an accident.

TxDOT says the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. near the 4th and 5th St. exit.

That exit is closed as a result.

It's unclear what caused the crash or how long it will take before that exit is opened back up.

No other information was made available.

