Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

LONDON (AP) - Amber Heard spent most of her second day of evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid dismissing accusations that she made up and fabricated allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband.

Taking to the witness box Tuesday at the High Court in London, the actress faced a barrage of questions over a series of alleged incidents that are central to The Sun’s labelling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater” for allegedly abusing Heard.

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the article.

The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard and was at the court to hear his ex-wife.

