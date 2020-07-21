Advertisement

Area districts provide resources to help students, parents amid the pandemic

The Killeen ISD just received three truckloads of masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, which will be distributed to KISD campuses. (KISD photo)
The Killeen ISD just received three truckloads of masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, which will be distributed to KISD campuses. (KISD photo)(KWTX)
By Christy Soto
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Some Central Texas school districts are providing resources to help students and parents as the start of the new school year approaches and the Killeen ISD just received three truckloads of masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, which will be distributed to KISD campuses.

It’s been busy times and it’s going to get busier, said KISD Coordinator for Distribution Center Adam Eccleston.

In addition to the 4,832 gallons of hand sanitizer, 74,000 adult cloth masks, 286,000 disposable adult masks; 122,000 disposable child masks, 350 hands-free digital thermometers and 1,350 face shields, another load of gloves, masks and shields is expected from the Texas Education Agency, along with 800 pallets of school supplies.

The KISD and the Waco ISD are both offering students free access to download Microsoft Office software and the WISD has also expanded internet acess for students.

Waco ISD spokesman Josh Wucher says the district is currently working with the Waco Housing Authority to provide all three of the authority’s sites with Wi-Fi.

They also will ensure four campuses in the district will have internet access in and outside of the building including Waco High School, University High School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, and G.W. Carver Middle School.

The district has also purchased laptops for students and teachers.

“Every one of our teachers is going to get a new device and so will some of our students. We are ordering some 8,000 computers that we expect to come in (soon),” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

Belton ISD has also purchased hundreds of Chromebooks.

The district says, the board approved the purchase of 3,079 devices in February.

Then, in June, board members approved the purchase of an additional 5,300 devices for third, fourth, fifth grade and middle school students.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison correctional officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

Latest News

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000, area toll rises to more than 60

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed more than, 4,000 lives in Texas and more than 60 in Central Texas, according to figures released Monday.

Health

Local gym requires members to wear masks even when exercising

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Darby Brown
At WRS Athletic club in Waco though, face coverings are on all the tim

Health

With school plans in flux, one local daycare owner frets about what future may hold

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Schools could start the fall term with as much as eight weeks of remote instruction under the latest state guidelines, and that has at least one local daycare owner worried about the children in her care whose parents have to work.

Health

Area hospitals in desperate need of plasma donors

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus, a local doctor says.

Health

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
One major Central Texas school district will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded.

Health

Four more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Four more student athletes across all fall sports have tested positive for the coronavirus.