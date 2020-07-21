Area districts provide resources to help students, parents amid the pandemic

(KWTX) - Some Central Texas school districts are providing resources to help students and parents as the start of the new school year approaches and the Killeen ISD just received three truckloads of masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, which will be distributed to KISD campuses.

It’s been busy times and it’s going to get busier, said KISD Coordinator for Distribution Center Adam Eccleston.

In addition to the 4,832 gallons of hand sanitizer, 74,000 adult cloth masks, 286,000 disposable adult masks; 122,000 disposable child masks, 350 hands-free digital thermometers and 1,350 face shields, another load of gloves, masks and shields is expected from the Texas Education Agency, along with 800 pallets of school supplies.

The KISD and the Waco ISD are both offering students free access to download Microsoft Office software and the WISD has also expanded internet acess for students.

Waco ISD spokesman Josh Wucher says the district is currently working with the Waco Housing Authority to provide all three of the authority’s sites with Wi-Fi.

They also will ensure four campuses in the district will have internet access in and outside of the building including Waco High School, University High School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, and G.W. Carver Middle School.

The district has also purchased laptops for students and teachers.

“Every one of our teachers is going to get a new device and so will some of our students. We are ordering some 8,000 computers that we expect to come in (soon),” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

Belton ISD has also purchased hundreds of Chromebooks.

The district says, the board approved the purchase of 3,079 devices in February.

Then, in June, board members approved the purchase of an additional 5,300 devices for third, fourth, fifth grade and middle school students.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.