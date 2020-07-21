Baylor LB Bernard placed on Nagurski Trophy watch list

WACO, Texas (Baylor Athletics) - Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard was announced Tuesday as a member of the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, as selected by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and Football Writers Association of America.

Bernard has also been named to the preseason Big 12 Conference first team defense by the league’s media, Athlon Sports, Street & Smith’s and Lindy’s. Additionally, he was featured on the Bednarik and Butkus Award Preseason Watch Lists. Bernard earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 by the AP and Big 12 coaches.

The La Porte, Texas, native finished the 2019 season with a team-high 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one interception and five quarterback hurries. He had double-digit tackle totals in four games, including a career-high 19 at TCU, the most by a Baylor player since 2011.

Bernard has totaled 159 tackles in 27 games played in his career. He has 12.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

