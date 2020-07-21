Belton ISD Holds Teleconferences With Parents

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The superintendent at Belton ISD spent the day Tuesday talking with parents about the upcoming school year.

He and other educators held two separate Zoom calls, aimed at getting parents’ feedback about the preliminary plans the district has for instruction in August.

During the calls, parents were able to submit questions in real time, and get answers to safety concerns or general information.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said the reason he wanted to hold the sessions is so that parents’ voices are heard during the process of trying to figure out what next school year will look like.

“The primary purpose is to talk to you about safety concerns or other factors that are weighing in on your decisions,” Smith said. “And so that we can plan appropriately for the right scenario for our schools and for our students.”

Dr. Smith said he hopes to have a more finalized plan for parents by July 24.

Students return to class on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.