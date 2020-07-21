Belton ISD waives student technology fees for upcoming school year

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Belton ISD’s Board of Trustees voted Monday night to waive the technology insurance fee all students pay for the upcoming school year. The district says the move will save families more than $240,000 over the next school year.

“Families continue to be impacted by COVID-19 in different ways, and the economic hardships currently being felt by some in our community are heavy on our hearts and minds,” said Suzanne M. McDonald, Board president.

Trustees authorized the district to cancel more than $40,000 of debt remaining from the end of the 2019-2020 school year. This includes debt from school meal charges, ID replacement fees, costs of replacement or repair of technology devices and other campus operations.

Superintendent Matt Smith also updated the Board about the district’s continued planning efforts for opening schools on August 19. He says the district sent a survey to parents last week to determine their current preference for at-home or at-school learning for next year. The district plans to release a comprehensive response plan on July 24.

The Board also approved the hiring of two principals — Cary Zepernick at High Point Elementary and Sheila Surovik at Belton Early Childhood School.

Zepernick has 14 years of experience in elementary education as a teacher and administrator. She comes to Belton ISD from Round Rock where she spent the last four years as an assistant principal. Surovik has served as assistant principal at BECS since 2014 when the full-day pre-kindergarten campus opened. She has 21 years of experience.

