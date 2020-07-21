Biden unveils caregiver plan, says Trump ‘quit’ on country

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden is accusing President Donald Trump of quitting on the country amid the coronavirus and says the White House has no real plans to rebuild the post-pandemic economy.

Those comments came Tuesday as Biden unveiled a plan to create 3 million new jobs by dramatically improving care for children and the elderly.

He promised to spend $775 billion over 10 years to increase tax credits for low-income families, bolster caregiver services for seniors and provide preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

He said the virus has laid bare how many families struggle to care for children and aging relatives while working full time.

