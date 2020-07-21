Advertisement

Central Texas utility lineman electrocuted

Officials are investigating after a utility lineman working to restore power after an outage in rural Central Texas was electrocuted. (File)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A utility lineman for Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative died Sunday after he was shocked while on the job in Leon County.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Jerry Morgan, 50, of Franklin, was shocked while working to restore power after an outage near FM 3 and CR 465 west of Normangee just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Morgan was taken to a hospital in Madisonville where he later died.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

