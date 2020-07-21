Advertisement

Child theft leads Mexican police to gang with 23 stolen kids

The search for a 2 1/2 year-old boy who was led away from a market in southern Mexico three weeks ago has led police to a horrifying discovery: 23 stolen children, most between two and 15 years, who were forced to sell trinkets in the streets by their captors. (MGN)(KALB)
By AP
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - The search for a 2 1/2 year-old boy who was led away from a market in southern Mexico three weeks ago has led police to a horrifying discovery: 23 stolen children, most between two and 15 years, who were forced to sell trinkets in the streets by their captors.

Three women have been detained in the case and the kids, including three babies aged between 3 and 20 months, have been handed over to child welfare authorities.

The discovery was announced Tuesday by the prosecutors office in the heavily indigenous state of Chiapas, on the border with Guatemala.

