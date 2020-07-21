COVID-19 outbreak reported at Texas federal medical prison

FORT WORTH, Texas - The federal Bureau of Prisons says more than 500 women have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Texas medical prison.

It's one of the largest confirmed outbreaks at a federal prison.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the number of confirmed cases at the Federal Medical Center-Carswell jumped to 509 on Monday, just one day after the Bureau of Prisons reported that 200 women had tested positive.

Only the federal prison in Seagoville had more infected inmates, with 1,132 cases as of Monday.

Both prisons are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Carswell facility holds female inmates with medical and mental health issues.

It currently has 1,357 prisoners.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)