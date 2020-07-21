Advertisement

DA: Man faked death to avoid jail but typo gave him away

A Long Island criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but prosecutors say the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error that made it a dead giveaway for a fraud.
A Long Island criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but prosecutors say the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error that made it a dead giveaway for a fraud.
By AP
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A Long Island criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but prosecutors say the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error that made it a dead giveaway for a fraud.

Robert Berger now faces up to four years in prison if convicted of the alleged scheme.

That’s in addition to pending sentences for earlier guilty pleas to charges of possession of a stolen Lexus and attempted grand larceny of a truck.

Prosecutors said he used his fiancé to pass along a purported death certificate that spelled “Registry’ as “Regsitry.”

A message was left seeking comment from his public defender.

