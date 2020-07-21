Advertisement

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Dr. Brenda Gray has been fired, City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze confirmed Tuesday. (City of Waco)
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Dr. Brenda Gray has been fired, City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze confirmed Tuesday. (City of Waco)(KWTX)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Dr. Brenda Gray has been fired, City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze confirmed Tuesday.

Gray held the job for a little more than a year.

On June 1, 2019 she replaced Sherry Williams, who retired after 27 years with the district.

She came to Waco after serving as system director of the Wisconsin Area Health Education Center and before that as Executive Director of the Milwaukee area health education system.

Her firing comes amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the county.

According to a document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force first published last week by the Center for Public Integrity, Texas is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “Red Zone.”

Red Zone metro areas in Texas include not only the state’s largest cities and counties, but also Waco and McLennan County.

Fifty nine new cases of the virus were reported Monday, increasing the county’s total to 3,477.

Of the total, 1,945 patients have recovered and 1,503 cases are active.

Seventy seven patients were hospitalized Monday, 14 of them on ventilators

Two more McLennan County residents died over the weekend, increasing the county’s death toll to 24.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

With school plans in flux, one local daycare owner frets about what future may hold

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Schools could start the fall term with as much as eight weeks of remote instruction under the latest state guidelines, and that has at least one local daycare owner worried about the children in her care whose parents have to work.

Health

Area hospitals in desperate need of plasma donors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus, a local doctor says.

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000, area toll rises to more than 60

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed more than, 4,000 lives in Texas and more than 60 in Central Texas, according to figures released Monday.

Health

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
One major Central Texas school district will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded.

Latest News

Health

Four more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
Four more student athletes across all fall sports have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health

First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
As the coronavirus pandemic subsides for now in the hard-hit Northeast, public health officials in the region are bracing for an outbreak of another mysterious virus: eastern equine encephalitis.

Health

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By AP
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Health

Five U.S. Navy teams deploy to Rio Grande Valley, other Texas coronavirus hot spots

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By STACY FERNÁNDEZ
Doctors and nurses at local hospitals across South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley have been working a number of extra shifts as their hospitals near capacity.

Health

Waco ISD gives teachers a boost in pay for unprecedented school year ahead

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The Waco school board has approved giving staffers a little extra cash during the upcoming school year as they work amid COVID-19.

Health

Some area funeral homes prepare for possible spike in COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some funeral homes in Central Texas are preparing for a spike in COVID-19 deaths while officials in some of the state’s largest counties are procuring refrigerator trucks to serve as temporary morgues.