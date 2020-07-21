Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Dr. Brenda Gray has been fired, City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze confirmed Tuesday.

Gray held the job for a little more than a year.

On June 1, 2019 she replaced Sherry Williams, who retired after 27 years with the district.

She came to Waco after serving as system director of the Wisconsin Area Health Education Center and before that as Executive Director of the Milwaukee area health education system.

Her firing comes amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the county.

According to a document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force first published last week by the Center for Public Integrity, Texas is one of 18 states in the coronavirus “Red Zone.”

Red Zone metro areas in Texas include not only the state’s largest cities and counties, but also Waco and McLennan County.

Fifty nine new cases of the virus were reported Monday, increasing the county’s total to 3,477.

Of the total, 1,945 patients have recovered and 1,503 cases are active.

Seventy seven patients were hospitalized Monday, 14 of them on ventilators

Two more McLennan County residents died over the weekend, increasing the county’s death toll to 24.

