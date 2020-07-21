Advertisement

Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead in area of local lake

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was found dead in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. (File)
Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla., was found dead in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead last Friday in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake as Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Morta joined the Army in September 2019 had had been assigned since Mayi to Fort Hood’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Another Central Texas resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

News

Marshals arrest Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers threatened

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
U.S. marshals arrested a Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers and their families were threatened at a crime scene earlier this month.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison correctional officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another Texas prison correctional officer diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Latest News

State

Texas pastor stops to help after Texas highway accident, dies saving other man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Texas pastor who was one of two men who pulled over to help out following a highway crash over the weekend died after saving the other as an 18-wheeler barreled toward them.

News

Central Texas utility lineman electrocuted

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Officials are investigating after a utility lineman working to restore power after an outage in rural Central Texas was electrocuted.

State

Texas boy, 3 dies in accidental shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 3-year-old Texas boy has died in what police say appears to have been an accidental shooting.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

News

Belton ISD Holds Teleconferences With Parents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The superintendent at Belton ISD spent the day Tuesday talking with parents about the upcoming school year. He and other educators held two separate Zoom calls, aimed at getting parents’ feedback about the preliminary plans the district has for instruction in August.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.