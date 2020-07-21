GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) - The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion. White House negotiators fanned out Capitol Hill Tuesday to launch talks with Republicans and Democrats.

At stake is funds to re-open schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans as the virus crisis worsens.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a new round of direct payments to Americans. President Donald Trump insists on a payroll tax holiday for workers.

And Democrats want billions to outfit schools and shore up local governments.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mark Meadows were on Capitol Hill all day.

A private GOP lunch turned feisty as conservative objected to big spending.

