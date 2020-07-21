Advertisement

Kanye West misses S.C. filing deadline

The South Carolina Election Commission says neither Kanye West nor his representative turned in a petition that would qualify to put him on the state’s ballot as a presidential candidate in November. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci/file)
The South Carolina Election Commission says neither Kanye West nor his representative turned in a petition that would qualify to put him on the state’s ballot as a presidential candidate in November. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci/file)(WTVG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Election Commission says neither Kanye West nor his representative turned in a petition that would qualify to put him on the state’s ballot as a presidential candidate in November.

Spokesman Chris Whitmire says the commission did not receive any petition, let alone one with the required 10,000 signatures, by Monday’s deadline at noon.

West had held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

Among the ideas he floated were giving a million dollars to new moms to discourage abortions and that abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

West qualified for the ballot in Oklahoma.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Casket maker donates casket to Vanessa Guillen’s family

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A Central Texas man is honoring the life of Vanessa Guillen with a big donation to her family.

Health

More than 8,600 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas; death toll rises to 63

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Texas, increasing the region’s total to more than 8,600, and the death toll from the virus here rose to 63 Tuesday.

Health

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An order issued Tuesday says public and private K-12 schools in McLennan County can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

Health

Director of local health district fired amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The director of a Central Texas county that’s designated in a federal report as a COVID-19 hotspot has been fired.

News

UIL modifies athletics calendar, 5A and 6A sports delayed

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that there will be a delay to the start of football and volleyball seasons in the 5A and 6A classifications.

Latest News

News

Marshals arrest Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers threatened

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
U.S. marshals arrested a Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers and their families were threatened at a crime scene earlier this month.

News

Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead in area of local lake

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

News

Can accused killer’s death penalty trial be held virtually? Local judge will decide

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Attorneys for a Central Texas man accused of killing two longtime friends and burying their bodies in Oklahoma asked a judge Tuesday to delay his death penalty trial until in-person proceedings can resume.

News

Rural school district plans reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Entertainment

Singer, songwriter, activist Baez named Guthrie recipient

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
Singer, songwriter, activist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joan Baez is this year’s recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, an award that recognizes artists who speak out for the less fortunate.