Kanye West misses S.C. filing deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Election Commission says neither Kanye West nor his representative turned in a petition that would qualify to put him on the state’s ballot as a presidential candidate in November.

Spokesman Chris Whitmire says the commission did not receive any petition, let alone one with the required 10,000 signatures, by Monday’s deadline at noon.

West had held a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

Among the ideas he floated were giving a million dollars to new moms to discourage abortions and that abolitionist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

West qualified for the ballot in Oklahoma.

