Local businessman makes cameo appearance in episode of ‘Yellowstone’

Randy Bloomer (left), owner of Bloomer Trailers in Salado, shot the scene last year and the episode aired on Sunday night as part of the release of the show’s third season. (Courtesy photo)
Randy Bloomer (left), owner of Bloomer Trailers in Salado, shot the scene last year and the episode aired on Sunday night as part of the release of the show’s third season. (Courtesy photo)(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A local businessman joined about 6 million other viewers of the Paramount hit TV series “Yellowstone” Sunday, but he also he got a chance to watch himself on screen because the real-life cowboy was cast in the episode as a character he knows well—himself.

Randy Bloomer, owner of Bloomer Trailers in Salado, shot the scene last year and the episode aired on Sunday night as part of the release of the show’s third season.

Bloomer ended up riding horses alongside the star, Kevin Costner, and had a small speaking part which made the cut.

“I think I just grimaced and said the word ‘good,’” Bloomer said, laughing.

Bloomer said it was a surreal, but fun experience, going from a small town business owner to acting alongside one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

“Kevin Costner is the man and when he walks on the set everyone gets quiet,” Bloomer said.

“He was so cool to me. I was as with him all day and Rip and Kayce and all those guys.

“A trailer guy from Texas would look kind of silly if I was one of those guys, they got some big guys in there,” Bloomer said when talking about his role.

“But the experience was great. It was fun.”

Bloomer’s role came after the director, Taylor Sheridan, who grew up in Bosque County and Fort Worth, called him to ask about putting his trailers, known for being the best-of-the-best, in the show which revolves around a family that owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

“I was very flattered first of all to be on it,” Bloomer said.

Bloomer flew to Provo, Utah, and worked long hours on the scene, which was edited down for a 42 minute production.

“You go 16 hours over two days being around all the guys and they accept you with open arms and make you feel special for being there. After editing you might get 10 seconds on the screen. That’s just Hollywood, you know but being a part of it was great.”

Sunday night he sat down with his family in Salado to watch the finished product, having no idea if he’d even be shown on the big screen.

“I had a friend from Wyoming get cut and we were laughing,” the business owner said.

“I tell everybody ‘it’s not that big of a deal.’ When I look at it I don’t see 9 million people viewing it. I look at it as a cameo appearance. In the credits it says ‘Randy Bloomer as Randy Bloomer,’” he said.

Bloomer says he was asked to be a part of an episode for next season and had planned to fly back in March to film it but COVID-19 canceled that and he’s not sure if that episode will eventually be filmed and if he’ll again asked to be a part.

But the humble Cowboy from Salado will keep on selling trailers and stay ready for that next call from Hollywood.

“It’s not like it’s a game changer,” Bloomer said.

“But it’s one of those things that a lot of people would want to do and I had fun.”

