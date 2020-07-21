Marshals arrest Central Texas woman in Florida after local officers threatened

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sharon Yvonne Spriggs, 36, of Killeen, was in the Palm Beach County, Fla., Jail Tuesday following her arrest by members of the U.S. Marshals Service-Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force on a warrant charging terroristic threat to a peace officer.

Spriggs was arrested at around 6:30 p.m. Monday in Delray Beach, Fla., Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday.

The warrant stems from an incident that occurred on July 1 as Killeen officers worked a crime scene in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue, she said.

“One individual in the crowd was making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers and their families as the video of the scene was posted on…Facebook,” Miramontez said.

“During the video, the suspect threatened a nearby officer by threatening to commit arson against the officer and his patrol unit,” she said.

A warrant for her arrest was issued last Friday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.