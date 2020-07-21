Advertisement

McLennan County schools ordered to delay in-person instruction until after Sept. 7

An order issued Tuesday by Dr. Farley Verner, the Medical Authority for the Waco McLennan County Public Health District, says schools can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7. (MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – An order issued Tuesday by Dr. Farley Verner, the Medical Authority for the Waco McLennan County Public Health District, says public and private K-12 schools in the county can’t start in-person instruction until after Sept. 7.

“I believe these control measures are necessary to protect the public health based on the higher risk for spread of COVID-19 in schools due to the necessity of large groups gathering and the difficulty for some children to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” Verner said.

“In conjunction with other measures already in place, the control measures contained in this order will further restrict and prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.”

The Waco ISD, the district’s largest district, announced earlier it would delay the return of students to the classroom until after Labor Day.

Verner’s order doesn’t effect plans for remote instruction.

The order says each district in the county must submit a written plan on the resumption of in-person instruction and activities to the Health Authority by Aug. 21.

The order applies to “all public and private schools” in the county, but guidance issued last week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says such orders cannot be applied to private religious schools.

The order also says school-sponsored events and activities “including, but not limited to clubs, sports, fairs, exhibitions, academic and/or athletic competitions” can’t resume until after Sept. 7.

Some districts in the county were planning to resume classes during the third week in August.

The Texas Education Agency announced Friday that districts may limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of the fall term and for an additional four weeks beyond that with a waiver from the agency.

The TEA guidance provides exemptions for students whose families lack internet access or devices to access the internet.

Earlier agency guidance allowed parents of students to opt for either on-campus instruction or remote instruction, but required them to commit to one or the other for a full grading period.

On July 16 the Texas Education Agency said state funding for public schools would not be affected by orders delaying the start of on-campus instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic as long as remote learning was available.

Health officials in Dallas County, Travis County, Laredo and El Paso earlier ordered schools to remain closed to on-campus instruction until after Sept. 7.

