Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

The others charged are, according to the source: Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.

The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill lawmakers passed last year, according to the source.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday FBI agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County.

Todd Lindgren confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.

WXIX reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

We will update this breaking story throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

