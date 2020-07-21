Advertisement

Rental assistance programs still available for Central Texans

As businesses continue to reopen and jobs come back online, many Central Texans are still struggling with ways to make ends meet, particularly with rent and utility bills. (Photo courtesy of MGN)
As businesses continue to reopen and jobs come back online, many Central Texans are still struggling with ways to make ends meet, particularly with rent and utility bills. (Photo courtesy of MGN)(MGN)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - As businesses continue to reopen and jobs come back online, many Central Texans are still struggling with ways to make ends meet, particularly with rent and utility bills.

Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development with United Way Central Texas, says as the COVID-19 pandemic continues she expects more families will need rental assistance.

“We’ve experienced an increase and I don’t think that’s because they need us now more than they did before,” she said.

“I think more people know about us now than they did before.”

Even after the CARES Act provided families with a stimulus check in March, many are still behind on their bills. Greene says while there is still money available for those who reach out, they’re coming up with new ways to raise even more.

“We’ve applied for grants, held a telethon, and partnered with H-E-B,” she said.

“Shoppers can donate money at the checkout. Even when we can’t help you directly, we will work with you to find resources in the community to help you.”

The Army & Air Force Exchange is doing something similar, they’re taking donations at their registers and online to help military families in need with rental assistance off-post and other monthly expenses.

Greene says while providing for any family in need brings her joy, she encourages everyone to donate if they can.

“Every little bit helps,” she said.

“When we work together to help a family, whether it’s providing them food, a resource, medical equipment or even finances, it feels amazing and it gets the country back on its feet.”

For links to donate to either program, you can visit the following links below.

Army & Air Force Exchange: https://www.shopmyexchange.com/

United Way of Central Texas: http://www.uwct.org/

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local confederate statue relocation conversation continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Commissioners discuss cost of moving a confederate soldier statue outside the Bell County courthouse and the process to put the issue on a local ballot after a town hall meeting sparked debate on whether the statue should say outside the courthouse or be relocated.

News

Waco gym requires members to wear masks even when exercising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darby Brown
At WRS Athletic club in Waco though, face coverings are on all the tim

News

Confederate Statue relocation conversation continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Daycare reacts to possible extended school closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Latest News

Health

With school plans in flux, one local daycare owner frets about what future may hold

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Schools could start the fall term with as much as eight weeks of remote instruction under the latest state guidelines, and that has at least one local daycare owner worried about the children in her care whose parents have to work.

Health

Area hospitals in desperate need of plasma donors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Area hospitals are in desperate need of plasma donations from residents who’ve recovered from the new coronavirus, a local doctor says.

Health

Texas COVID-19 death toll tops 4,000, area toll rises to more than 60

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed more than, 4,000 lives in Texas and more than 60 in Central Texas, according to figures released Monday.

State

Texas boy, 4, dies after wandering outside, climbing into car on 95-degree day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 4-year-old Texas boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home after wandering outside later died at a hospital.

Health

Local district will require students to wear face masks, regardless of state requirements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
One major Central Texas school district will require students and staff to wear face masks regardless of whether the governor’s order mandating face coverings is rescinded.

State

Texas projects nearly $5 billion budget shortfall due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The Texas budget has taken a substantial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.