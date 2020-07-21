Rental assistance programs still available for Central Texans

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - As businesses continue to reopen and jobs come back online, many Central Texans are still struggling with ways to make ends meet, particularly with rent and utility bills.

Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development with United Way Central Texas, says as the COVID-19 pandemic continues she expects more families will need rental assistance.

“We’ve experienced an increase and I don’t think that’s because they need us now more than they did before,” she said.

“I think more people know about us now than they did before.”

Even after the CARES Act provided families with a stimulus check in March, many are still behind on their bills. Greene says while there is still money available for those who reach out, they’re coming up with new ways to raise even more.

“We’ve applied for grants, held a telethon, and partnered with H-E-B,” she said.

“Shoppers can donate money at the checkout. Even when we can’t help you directly, we will work with you to find resources in the community to help you.”

The Army & Air Force Exchange is doing something similar, they’re taking donations at their registers and online to help military families in need with rental assistance off-post and other monthly expenses.

Greene says while providing for any family in need brings her joy, she encourages everyone to donate if they can.

“Every little bit helps,” she said.

“When we work together to help a family, whether it’s providing them food, a resource, medical equipment or even finances, it feels amazing and it gets the country back on its feet.”

For links to donate to either program, you can visit the following links below.

Army & Air Force Exchange: https://www.shopmyexchange.com/

United Way of Central Texas: http://www.uwct.org/

